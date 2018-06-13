Speech to Text for Busy Florence Intersection Gets a New Traffic Signal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

victim's father has not been set. new at six... a busy and dangerous intersection known for multiple wrecks is now getting a traffic light. the city of florence plans to install the light at the intersection of mall and hough road near oasis day spa. waay 31's breken terry is live at that intersection tonight --with why police say this traffic light will hopefully reduce the number of wrecks. florence police tell us they get calls about wrecks at this intersection where i'm standing on a regular basis. police tell me most of the crashes that happen here aren't severe-- but people who work along hough road here tell me they can't wait to see the traffic light installed. we have witnessed several wrecks in the few years that we've been here. catherine wright works right across from the mall road and hough road intersection. wright- everyday there are several close calls. wright says especially around the holidays-- the road sees a heavier flow of traffic with people leaving the mall, but everyday traffic is already bad from people leaving work. wright- we always tell everybody when they leave here to watch because people go really fast on this road. ticer- a lot of times people will take chances in pulling out from this intersection here and that's one of the concerns they have in reducing accidents especially accidents with injuries. now-- the city plans to install a traffic light at the intersection to get people to slow down-- and hopefully cut down on the number of wrecks. wright- i believe that it would be a good asset for this road seeing as how it's a middle road for everyone so it's heavily trafficked. the florence mayor tells me they are putting out bids on the traffic light as a part of a larger project to repave mall road. they don't know exactly how much the entire project could cost yet because they don't have the bids back but say the traffic light would be installed in 2019. live in flo bt waay31.