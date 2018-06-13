Speech to Text for Changes Proposed for the Five Points and Northeast Areas of Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

details at six... the city of huntsville is getting closer to making changes to the 5 points area and northeast huntsville. the changes that could be coming to the neighborhood are still in the development stages but include making roads more pedestrian friendly, and possibly rezoning buildings in the area. waay 31's sydney martin is live off oakwood avenue after learning part of the plan would change that four lane road to only three lanes. dan demetria---the city long range planner told me they would simply just re- stripe this road behind me---and although less lanes--might seem like a bad idea-- he told me it would actually make the road safer-by giving drivers a turn lane---instead of stopping in the middle of the road. "people who have mailboxes on this residential street can't check their mail like they used to..and do it safely and calmly." frances akridge told me she thinks the most exciting part of the draft the city's planning department presented last night ---is changing the lane structure on oakwood avenue... the change is something the city's long range planner, dennis madsen told me shouldn't be hard to do .. "four lane roads are kind of dangerous. you see a lot of rear end accidents if you talk to the folks that work in traffic they don't like four lane sections. they actually prefer 3 because that center lane is dedicated to turning because it moves people out of the lane of travel. " similar changes are also being considered on pratt avenue according madsen. parts of the plan also include adding bike lanes ... one cyclist who lives in the area hopes that idea makes the final plan. ben payment, lives in five points "it's really exciting because it shows the city is investing and cares about both multi use infrastructure. both pedestrians and cyclists alike. it's not all about the single occupancy car." madsen told me the city'sideas for the area don't stop there... one of the things we have touched on really briefly is rezoning some of the commercial properties--we want to talk to business owner first about what the implications are. madsen explained the rezoning they're thinking about would bring businesses closer to the streets and place parking lots behind them. however---there are a lot of details that would have to be worked out before rezoning could happen. payment told me as the city grows--- he's happy the planning department is putting a focus on improving older neighborhoods. ben payment, lives in five points "it's tremendously important. the city has to balance funds across the entire city. and sometimes that can get overlooked the old historic or older neighborhoods. they need side walk improvements and lighting enhancements just like new residences." madsen told me we could start to see some of these changes by the beginning of next year... but it could be at least 5 years before all the projects in the plan are complete. live in hsv sydney martin waay 31