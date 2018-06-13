Speech to Text for Reaction to Rising Interest Rates

the app store. new at 4... federal interest rates are going up. and it will impact your wallet. today, the fed voted to raise interest rates by a quarter point to 2 percent. and expect more increases throughout the year. waay 31's marylee adams went to a federal credit union -- to find out how local consumers are feeling about the increase. jackie shipe "i don't think that there's anyone who loves the fact the the interest rates are increasing and it does make a difference for local consumers and certainly i'm concerned about those who are just trying to make ends meet." jackie shipe tells me she thinks this increase is connected to new tax rules passed by the trump administration, saying issues like interest rates are something people were not aware of or prepared for. jackie shipe "it certainly creates a road block for individuals who have saved and who have factored in what they could afford in terms of purchasing a home or a car or educational loans, and now that the interest rates are going up that's probably a dimension that they did not factor in." and she's right, according to usa today, this increase will have the greatest impact on those with adjustable rate mortgages and home equity lines of credit. as well as a small impact on auto loans.the average cost would jump about 3 dollars per month. daid eason, however, isn't concerned about the increase and in fact thinks it's probably necessary in order for the economy to grow. david eason "not at this time...no, i think it's probably a needed correction." this increase will benefit savings accounts...as some bank customers will start to see noticeably highter savings rates...somethin g shipe and eason both agree is one pro to the rising rate. david eason "i'm thinking anything we can do to promote savings, so that there's capital available for investments and make the economy grow...sounds good." jackie shipe "i think it's great that it would help savings accounts but when you look at the statistics of our country and how many really save...how many are really impacted by that." that was waay 31's mary lee adams reporting. if you're concerned this could affect a loan you may have... if it's a fixed rate, it will not change. as far as when the next increase will occur the feds are expecting it to increase 3 more times in 2019 and once in 2020. the new interest rate will also have an affect on your credit card rates... the average rate is 17 percent. so if you have a $10- thousand dollar credit card balance a quarter point jump will add about $25 dollars a month in