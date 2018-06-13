Speech to Text for UNA Demolition Debris

three, and four. new at five... a businessman in the shoals is being fined for illegally dumping debris on county roads... the alabama department of environmental management says in 2017 -- three complaints were filed against ronnie gist of "gist excavating" - for illegally dumping demolition debris from the university of north alabama. waay 31's breken terry joins us live -- with what gist told her about the 15-thousand dollar fine he now faces... breken? ronnie gistdid not want to go on camera-- but did invite me into this office you see here behind me to tell me his version of events. he gave me these letters from environmental management officials that show he cleaned up the three dump sites. he says in his 25 years of being in business-- he's never once been fined-- or been in trouble. according to adem officials-- gist is accused of dumping demolition debris at three locations throughout lauderdale county-- along county roads 8, 23, and 24. gist tells me he didn't think he was doing anything wrong since one of the dumpsites was on his personal property. gist tells me when he got the letters from adem asking him to clean up the sites-- he complied. he even showed us pictures of one of the sites he cleaned up. gist said he is confused by this 15,000 dollar civil penalty because in his letters from adem it says, "based on our review of the submitted documents and subsequent follow up site inspection, it appears the unauthorized solid waste dump has been properly abated." adem's latest fine to gist of 15,000 says they are fining him because he did not properly clean up the three unauthorized dumpsites. according to the order by adem they say gist is being fined because he did not comply with the standards for proper waste disposal. gist told me he plans to appeal the fine.