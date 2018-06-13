Speech to Text for Plans to fund school resource officers

android and i-phone devices. new at five... school may be out, but students' safety is never out of the minds of parents and grandparents across the tennessee valley... that's why a jackson county commissioner is asking for the community to donate money -- so jackson county schools can hire more resource officers... waay 31's scottie kay talked with parents and grandparents about the new plan to fund those resource officers -- and learned what they think about it... right now, there are only two school resource officers for the entire jackson county school district.. but one county commissioner says he's hoping there will be more soon.. however, he says it will require some help from the public... kathy murphree, lives in jackson county: "i think it's a great idea, because, like i said, our kids need safety. and the way the world is turning right now, we need the safety." kathy murphree has nine grandchildren.. all of whom are either attending or will attend a school in jackson county... kathy murphree, lives in jackson county: "if it's not your kids, it's your neighbor's kids. i mean, it's your towns kids. they've got to be protected. and whatever it takes, everybody needs to come together as a family and do that." that's why murphree supports jackson county commissioner jason venable's plan to get parents and grandparents, like herself, to donate money to help fund at least three more school resource officers... venable says when the county sends out bills to solid waste customers, he'd like to include a form to request donations... something murphree says she would definitely consider... kathy murphree, lives in jackson county: "our children's safety needs to be put on top priority. that's what our children's safety needs to be, and if that means people out there need to donate, they need to donate so we can get that safety in." and murphree isn't the only one who feels that way... shirley gant, lives in jackson county: "for the protection of the children and the schools, because this stuff has got to stop. this killing and stuff has got to stop." parents and grandparents say after the recent school shootings across the nation, they don't want their worst nightmare to come true... kathy murphree, lives in jackson county: "what if someone was to come in, you know, like the florida shooting that we had, i don't want none of that to happen to any of these kids here. none of them. these are our kids. someone's got to look out for them. we need that sro." parents say they're hopeful enough people will donate... kathy murphree, lives in jackson county: "we raise money for everything else, and this, like i said, should take top priority. so, there's no reason why, if everybody would donate just a little bitthat's all we askjust a little bit, then you'd have enough." shirley gant, lives in jackson county: "you can do anything if you set your heart to do it. so, yes, i think we can raise it." commissioner venable is hoping the jackson county commission will vote to approve his request by june 25th so the donationform can make it into the bills that will be mailed on july 1st. reporting in jackson county, sk, waay 31 news county commissioner venable says he's hoping to raise at least 100-thousand dollars each year to pay for one officer's salary - as well as a