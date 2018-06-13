Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Blood Loss At Birth

in the united states, seven hundred women die every year from labor and delivery complications. the leading cause of maternal death is unexpected bleeding. , but now a high-tech system can now alert doctors and nurses in real time if a woman is in danger. first-time mom, diana romano loves spending every moment possible with ten-month old leo. diana had a normal, healthy pregnancy, staying on the job as a doctor until right before leo was due. cg diana romano in: :13 out: :22 "when i went to my 39 week visit i was diagnosed with high blood pressure, so they decided to bring me in that night to be induced." vo/narration..... diana had a smooth delivery with no complications. she said that's the expectation as most women go into the delivery room. diana romano in: :29 out: :34 "the majority of the time things go beautifully, but sometimes things can get scary." vo/narration..... graphic: in: :34 out: :43 three percent of all women experience a dangerous hemorrhage during or after labor and delivery. it's not always easy to tell if a woman is in danger. cg daniel katz, md obstetric anesthesiologist mount sinai in: :43 out: :54 "the traditional way of monitoring blood loss is done by visual inspection. meaning we essentially look at the saturated pads and the operative field and make an estimate with our best guess what the blood loss is." vo/narration..... now a cutting edge system called the triton is taking the guess work out by using an app to analyze the amount of blood on surgical sponges and equipment. doctors or nurses calibrate the system using a barcode. then they hold up sponges and pads in front of the computer or i-pad camera. daniel katz, md in: 1:12 out: 1:20 "it will take pictures of surgical sponges and canisters and measure how much hemoglobin is on them." if a doctor types in the surgical tools that are being if a doctor types in the surgical tools that are being weighed, the computer can calculate