Speech to Text for Sterling Warren Murder Trial

happening today, a morgan county man is set to stand trial for murder. the man on your screen, sterling warren was arrested back in august 2013 after he allegedly shot and killed thomas bibb jr. waay 31's will robinson-smith has been digging through the years of court documents in this case. he joins us live from the morgan county courthouse with what he's learned. good morning, will. good morning. it has been almost five years to get to this point from warren's arrest. and in that time, this trial has been continued ten times. according to court documents, thomas bibb was playing a game of dominoes at sterling warren's house. when warren wanted to call it a night, bibb allegedly refused to leave. the argument escalated to the point at which warren told decatur police that bibb tried to punch him. it was after that, the documents state that warren grabbed a shotgun from his room and shot bibb in the chest. a 911 described in a court filing adds that warren told dispatch that he was the one who shot bibb. however, this case has been delayed multiple times for various reasons including a change of defense attorney, additional time needed to prepare, mental evaluations and arguments to dismiss the case on a stand-your ground argument. as things stand right now, warren's trial will begin this morning at 9 o'clock. that is unless something prompts an 11th continuance in this case. reporting live at the morgan county courthouse, will robinson- smith, waay