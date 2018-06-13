Speech to Text for Weather Wednesday Morning Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

existence. today is looking to be another rainy and stormy day in the tennessee valley. as you look at the storm tracker radar you can see . kate when can expect the next round of storms to make their way in? we have meteorologist kate mckenna here with us, she's going to tell us what our forecast is going to look like. kate? wednesday is starting with scattered storms and otherwise muggy conditions.we will see showers and storms off and on throughout the day, but the likelihood of strong storms is low.overall, rain chances are at 70% and with the increase in cloud cover, highs only reach the mid 80s. the coverage of storms decreases thursday, but there's still a decent shot at afternoon storms.with a little more sunshine, highs hit 90 and we'll be even hotter by the weekend. highs only reach the mid 80s. the coverage of storms decreases thursday, but there's still a decent shot at afternoon storms.with a little more sunshine, highs hit 90 and we'll be even hotter by the weekend.