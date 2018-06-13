Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's will robinson smith. a murder trial is set to begin in just a few hours. sterling warren is accused of shooting thomas bibb jr. in the chest following a game of dominoes. warren was arrested back in 2013, but the trial was continued more than ten times over nearly five years. the trial was pushed due to a needed mental evaluation, requests for preparation time and two changes in the defense attorney. the trial is scheduled to begin this morning at 9 o'clock. sarah? the town of paint rock is being accused by a local newspaper of not letting media or anyone not from paint rock into city council meetings the jackson county sentinel posted the article friday ... waay 31 went to the paint rock city council meeting last night and we were able to get in without any problems ... bill since late may - waay 31 has been trying to get body cam footage from an incident involving huntsville police... huntsville's "city attorney" challenged us to sue the city for the video - and any other records of city employees. for a look at all of waay 31's stories on open records issues in the state -- head to waay t-v dot com... they're all under the "i- team" tab. a huntsville man is behind bars after police say they found at least one bomb in his home police said they found a pipe bomb in thomas neal's bedroom -- during a search of his home. they also told us that one of his roommates reported him.... he's facing a charge of criminal possession of explosives... this morning many people are starting to make their way back home after brush fires threaten homes and land. this is in the benedict canyon area of southern california...the area is tucked away in beverly hills and is home to many celebrities. the l-a fire department says the fire burned more than 30 acres and they believe it started from contractor using a week wacker to clear brush. the evacuations in that area are now lifted. reaction is pouring in following president trump and kim jon un's historic summit. the president thanking kim while critics are accusing him of giving away too much and getting too little in return. on his flight back from singapore president trump tweeting about his meeting with kim jon un and kims commitment to ending their nuclear program in exchange for security from the u-s. waay 31 spoke with our local community to learn what they think about the summit... one man said his two sons went to school here but now lives in korea... he told us he has faith this summit and agreement will bring peace to his home country. we also caught up with an army veteran who this will bring some closure to those who fought in the korean war. the historic five points area of huntsville could see some improvements in the near future. some of those improvements include new sidewalks and crosswalks... changes to the streetscape... and the parks in the area... more jobs are possibly coming to the rocket city. mayor tommy battle announced a partnership with main street alabama earlier. the re-development project looks to bring more jobs and people to south huntsville -- as well as connect businesses to the community. mayor battle says re- developments are all about timing... let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?