Speech to Text for Community Reacts To Proposed Rule

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

valley town is accused of not letting the media or anyone not from paint rock into city council meetings. paint rock is a town on highway 72 between scottsboro and huntsville ... waay31's sarah singleterry is live in huntsville to walk us through the possible open records violation the jackson county sentinal reported the media ban in paint rock ... but waay 31 went to last night's city council meeting in paint rock and we got in without any problems ... waay 31 sat down with paint rock mayor brenda fisk ... she told us she proposed the ban back in january because of what happened back in 2013 ... the town's police department got disbanded and fisk said during that time the media made her town a quote circus ... but after consulting an attorney ... fisk found out her proposed policy is illegal ... "it's on me. i did it all. nobody has approved anything. it is not policy. it will not be policy and we do not stand at the door and tell you you can, or cannot, enter. everybody's welcome." fisk told waay 31 she thought the reporter from the jackson county sentinel was a scame call ... which is why she told the reporter meetings were only for people from pain rock ... waay 31 reached out to the reporter who wrote the initial article ... but we haven't heard back yet ... live in hsv ss waay 31 news fisk told waay 31 she thought the reporter from the jackson county sentinel was a scame call ... which is why she told the reporter meetings were only for people from pain rock