Speech to Text for Malzahn thinks Stidham will be 'Ready to roll'

the ambush tour touched down in the rocket city tonight...bringin' with it gus malzahn and auburn athletic director allen greene for a little meet and greet with a handful of auburn alumni over at the space and rocket center... as you can imagine with that bunch...it didn't take too long for the conversation to turn to football -- specifically jarrett stidham -- after all -- it's been quiet some time since auburn has returned a starting quarterback of his caliber...and after his injury -- a lot of people have questions about how he's going to bounce back... after the spring game stidham himself told us he'd be good to go once the team reports later this summer... and as malzahn told us tonight -- he's not worried about his signal caller one bit... "we had to hold him back in the spring.he was chomping at the bit to get out there and do more things, that's the good thing.so as far as him, he feels very good and of course, the world famous dr. andrews is the one working on him, we got a lot of confidence in that.we have no issues moving forward and we think