Speech to Text for Paint Rock closing city council meetings

a story we first brought you at four... the mayor of paint rock tried to block the media - and anyone not from paint rock - from attending city council meetings! the story first reported by the jackson county sentinel... paint rock is in jackson county -- about halfway between huntsville and scottsboro... according to alabama secretary of state john merrill - doing that breaks the law! waay 31's kody fisher is in paint rock tonight where he talked to the mayor about why she tried to stop the media and others from going to council meetings... at six thirty tonight right through this door... there was a city council meeting in paint rock... and i was let in without any problems... paint rock is a town sitting along highway seventy two... between scottsboro and huntsville... more than two hundred people live here... nats: cars driving by johnathon counts has lived in paint rock his whole life... and has known mayor brenda fisk for several years... jonathon counts/lives in paint rock "she has a very good head on her shoulders." which is why he says the mayor wasn't trying to do anything shady by blocking the media and others... from meetings... jonathon counts/lives in paint rock "if anything i'll give her the benefit of the doubt that it's just fresh to her. it's new." mayor fisk tells waay 31 she originally proposed the idea in january... because she remembers meetings like this back in 2013... when the town's police department was disbanded... brenda fisk/mayor of paint rock, al "the media was brought in and it made this town a circus." she wanted to avoid the circus... but after consulting an attorney... she found out her proposed policy would break the law... brenda fisk/mayor of paint rock, al "it's on me. i did it all. nobody has approved anything. it is not policy. it will not be policy and we do not stand at the door and tell you you can, or cannot, enter. everybody's welcome." jonathon counts/lives in paint rock "i think it is a very large learning curve and i believe that on any move that they ever do from here on out should be consulted with the league of municipalities and maybe an attorney on retainer." mayor fisk tells waay 31 she thought the reporter from the jackson county sentinel was a scam phone call... which is why she told the reporter last friday that meetings were only for people from paint rock... and everyone else could stand outside... i've reached out to the reporter who wrote the article... but i haven't gotten a response yet... reporting live in paint rock... kody fisher... waay 31