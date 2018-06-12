Speech to Text for Group looking to revamp Downtown area

way to help revamp downtown moulton. a north alabama main street group gave city council members an action plan on how they can help improve the area. waay31's brittany collins spoke with business owners -- who are already taking initiative. many buildings like this one are vacant in downtown moulton. but one group wants the city to know there are funds to help brighten up the city-- and give it life again. art moss owner, court street grill we're looking to do much more than the banquet room that we're now adding. court street grill has only been opened for a year...and already the owner art moss is looking to expand in the downtown area. some type of maybe an italian type restaurant. pizza, spaghetti or something next door. i talked to them about working with us. he's working with the north central alabama regional council of governments also known as narcog and main street alabama to make that expansion happen. they both met with moulton city council members ...it's their goal to bring vacant buildings to life....and help property owners make their store fronts more marketable. we're getting folks from outside the city. we're getting a lot from double springs and russellville, we're getting them from decatur. a lot of them from decatur and florence and even huntsville. main street alabama and narcog spoke with business owners about their 4 point approach. which is design, organization, promotion and economic vitality. we've got a 10,000 square foot building above us that we want to develop also. then we've got about 4 buildings downtown that we're looking at and we want to fill them. there's grant money to help re-vamp downtown businesses...as well as loans to help owners create and retain more jobs... the store fronts are beginning to add up and get tenants in them. narcog covers cullman county, morgan county and lawrence county. their goal is to help the rural communities improve their downtown. reporting in moulton brittany collins waay 31 news. narcog also sponsors six communities in a three-county region.