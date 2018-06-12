Speech to Text for Family seeking answers 14 years after woman's murder

new tonight... the family of a woman murdered 14 years ago shares their heartache only with waay 31... "it's incredibly difficult. i'm frustrated all the time. i know my mom's not here but i don't know why. i want to know who would do this and how they live with it." noelle mcanally was found dead in a creek off old highway 20 in limestone county back on june 12 2004 by a fisherman. that was 14 years ago today. her body was discovered less than 2 weeks after her ex- husband reported her missing in huntsville. waay 31's sydney martin talked with the investigator on the case along with her family and learned no has ever been arrested in the case... sydney, "the limestone county sheriff's office wants to learn how noelle mcanally ended up in this creek. 14 years after she was discovered here..her family is still waiting to find out who murdered her." danica mcanally, victim's daughter "i feel like i was robbed of so many more memories of her if she hadn't died. and i just want that justice." danica mcanally was only 5 years old when her mother was murdered... now she's 19 and investigators know as much about what happened to her today as they did back in june of two thousand and four. rodney mcabee, investigator "we don't know where she actually died at...we know she was found here but we don't know if she was killed here." investigator rodney mcabee told me they do know her death was caused by blunt force trauma---and told me her body was in a creek off old highway 20 for some time before being discovered. "it's not very populated now and it sure wasn't back in '04." no murder weapon has ever been identified in the case. the sheriff's office told me mcanally was homeless when she was murdered---and told me they are having trouble piecing together what happened before her death. but jody mcanally her ex-husband and father to the couple's daughter told me he the tough times noelle went through before her death didn't define her. "noelle was a great person. she was very friendly very out going. sweet." he raised the couple's daughter, danica,on his own ..and is ready for her to have closure... jody mcanally, victim's ex- husband "it's a never ending struggle especially for my daughter. she loved her mom and her mom loved her. and it's rough more on me watching my daughter go through the pain of not having her mother in her life." investigators told me jody mcnally has been interviewed--and in not a suspect in his ex-wife's murder. noelle's daughter told me she's ready for closure. "i beg you to just say something. because it's been such a long time of just feeling so lost about the situation and not having any closure and i'd have anything to have that." sydney, "the limestone county sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them. in limestone county sydney martin waay 31 news." the sheriff's office also told us governor kay ivey's office is offering a 5 thousand dollar reward for arrest and conviction of the person or person's responsible for mcanally's