Woman charged for stealing from employer

new at five... a shoals woman is facing dozens of forgery charges after police say she was stealing from her employer. carnley melton is charged with 50 counts of possession of a forged instrument and three counts of theft. she was indicted by a lauderdale county grand jury. waay 31's breken terry joins us live from the florence police dept with how much melton is accused of taking from her employer... breken? florence police haven't given us the name of the business melton was working for at the time but said it was a local builder. police say she stole around 16,000 dollars by writing checks to the businesses account without permission. detectives with the florence police department were contacted by melton's employer in 2017 after they noticed money was missing. police said during their investigation they found evidence that pointed to melton. once the investigation was complete officials turned over their findings to the district attorney's office who presented the evidence to grand jury and they found reason to charge melton. melton is out of the lauderdale county detention center on a 90,000 bond. live in