Speech to Text for New Homes Coming to West Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at six... as huntsville makes it climb to take over as the largest city in the state -- it comes with an increase in new housing options... in some areas that haven't seen upgrades in years. west huntsville is being re- vitalized. as more homes are built -- the prices are going up. waay 31's marylee adams is live in west huntsville with a look at the plan to upgrade the area. i'm on governor's drive where this roadway already sees a heavy flow of traffic. and with the addition of more construction crews and new people moving in-- the revitalization efforts could see an increase of traffic along the roads. tylee shelton "it's....a little surprising." that was tylee shelton's reaction when i told him his new next door neighbor could pay close to 300 thousand for their new home. shelton has lived in west huntsville for the past 3 years and tells me there is only one reason people would pay that much to live in this area. "the location would have to be it...i mean we're in the middle of it all. it will be nice to have a nice neighborhood in the midst of everything too." district 4 council member bill kling tells me there are several other projects in the works for new housing in west huntsville...including adding to what will hopefully become an historic district in the near future. bill kling "the lowe mill neighborhood is gonna be having a developer from nashville come in and build 50 new single family houses and they'll be architecturally compatible with the historic neighborhood. in addition to that over in triana village a developer is gonna come in and build 100 houses 5 times in that area." something long time west huntsville resident, george allen, thinks could have a lot to do with being so close to a college campus. george allen "i think that it's got all the potential for it what with the university being so close by and having traveled around a number of places and seeing a lot of universities, there's always a thriving community adjacent to universities." along with the new housing there are several new plans for local businesses including bars, restaurants and shops coming to the west huntsville area within the next few years. live in huntsville, ml