Speech to Text for HSV pipe bomb possession

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to decide on an appeal. new at five -- a bomb found inside a home... and huntsville police say this man -- thomas neal -- is the one responsibile... thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. tonight -- neal is behind bars. waay 31's sydney martin is live at the madison county jail tonight -- where she learned it was a tip to police that led to his arrest... sydney? dan, demetria--i just checked in the last 5 minutes and thomas neal is still here at the madison county jail. tonight his family told me they are in shock. around nine forty five monday night---huntsvill e police searched a home on the 2600 block of holmes avenue. according to police--61 year old thomas neal lives at the home. police told us neal allowed them to search the home---and that's when they discovered at least one "pipe bomb" in a bag in his bedroom. a pipe bomb is built inside a pipe as its name suggests-and is commonly made out of goods bought a hardware or sporting good store according to c-n-n. huntsville police say it was a tip from neal's roommate that led them to the discovery of the bomb. i talked with neal's brother who didn't want to go on camera-- but did say police were at his brother's home until about 1 o'clock tuesday morning. investigators called the bomb squad to the home and had them remove the bomb and dispose of it. neal is now charged withcriminal possession of explosives. tonight--police told me the investigation is on-going and they aren't releasing any more details about the case. live in huntsville sydney