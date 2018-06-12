Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Epilepsy Treatment

one in ten people will have a seizure at least one time in their life. one in 26 people will be diagnosed with epilepsy. there is now a new way for doctors to better detect exactly where things are going wrong in the brain. vo/narration..... alina esapovich has found her beat. she's a dancer. alina esapovich in: :07 out: :12 "when i start dancing i feel like just nothing matters." vo/narration..... right now she's nursing an injury. but alina's dealt with epilepsy her entire life. she can handle this. but recently her epilepsy was ruining her rhythm. medications and surgeries weren't keeping her seizures in check. so florida hospital doctor terry rodgers-neame used this new e-g-i phillips dense array e-e-g machine to find exactly where the seizures were coming from. cg terry rodgers-neame, md, facns neurologist florida hospital in: :36 out: :38 "this is a very big breakthrough." vo/narration..... the patient wears a net over his or her head. two hundred fifty-six electrodes send images to cameras. terry rodgers-neame, md in: :45 out: :54 "this truly brings us into the 21st century in terms of being able to localize exactly where the seizures are coming from." vo/narration..... surgeons then use these precise pictures to remove the exact section of the brain that's causing the seizures. terry rodgers-neame, md in: 1:00 out: 1:13 "if we pinpoint that abnormal area we can take out a smaller portion of the brain and therefore decrease the risk of having serious complications from the surgery." vo/narration..... now alina is nearly seizure free. alina esapovich in: 1:16 out: 1:19 "i'm going to keep on dancing no matter what." seventy percent of epilepsy patients respond to medication. they can stay on it for years and never