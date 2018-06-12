Clear

Afternoon Storms Expected

WAAY 31 Meteorologist Kate McKenna tells you when storms are expected to form in the Valley and what the weather situation will be for the rest of the week

scattered storms return this afternoon.som e storms may be on the strong to severe side with wind gusts between 50 and 60 mph.in addition, you can expect locally heavy rain and frequent lightning. locations without rain will be dealing with sweltering heat and humidity again.heat index values will be in the mid to upper 90s this afternoon.as the week progresses, storm chances remain in the forecast each and every afternoon.
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

