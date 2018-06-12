Speech to Text for Overnight Shooting on Alpha Lane

new details just into the waay 31 news room ... the madison county sheriff's office just got back to us... and we now know the victim in last night's alpha lane shooting sustained non- life threatening injuries ... the shooting happened just after 6:30 last night in the 100 block of alpha lane and winchester roads ... right now we know the shooting suspect is on the run ... and the victim is still at huntsville hospital ... .that's where we find waay31's sarah singleterry who's walking us through how this young man ended up here ... i've reached out to the i got an update from the madison county sheriff's office just minutes ago and not much has changed over night ... they're still looking for the shooting suspect and are asking the public to call police if they know anything about the shooting ... you're looking at video of the house on alpha lane where this shooting happened ... according to the sheriff's office ... neighbors called police after they saw a small dark s-u-v pull up to the house and start shooting ... the shooter shot at the victim at least four times ... and officials say two of those shots hit the victim ... waay 31 will continue to bring you the latest on the search for the shooting suspect as we learn more ... live