Speech to Text for North Korean Summit Successful

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

history is made in singapore. president donald trump and north korean leader kim jong un have signed a "very important" and comprehensive document working towards complete denuclearization. the white house has yet to release an official picture of the document but the media who attended the summit were able to snap a picture of it. president donald trump took to twitter hours before the summit to call out the quote "haters and losers"-- who are critiquing his decision to meet with kim jong un. in the tweet -- the president also noted - he secured the release of three american hostages from north korea, and an end to kim's missile testing program. and this morning we are continuing to learn new details about the north korean summit - the president speaking early this morning about the outcome of the meeting and future plans with the north. waay 31s alyssa martin is following the newest information from our breaking news desk. president trump leaving singapore after north korea summit, says hes eaving early because 'there was nothing more we could have done', seemingly to have accomploshed what he hoped to at the meeting with kim jon un. this is the first time that a sitting u.s. president meets with a north korean leader. trump says he will probably need another summit or meeting with north korean leader kim jong un to work out the details of the denuclearization.in that signed document between the two- both countries also agreed "to recovering pow/mia remains...adding that proccess will start immediately. the president also saying that he would like to see u.s. soldiers stationed in south korea return home because as he said, u.s. war games with south korea are, "provocative" as the u-s and north work on a new relationship. "today is the beginning of an arduous process. our eyes are wide open but peace is always worth the effort, especially in this case. they should have been done years ago. they should have been resolved a long time ago." the president has invited kim to the white house and he's accepted the invitation to come at the appropriate time the president has also been invited to to visitpyongyang and back in the us, summit "viewing party" had some people emotional during the moment they thought unimaginable. locals gathered for the party in koreatown, los angeles, clapping as kim jong un shook hands with president trump. one resident says he has wanted nothing but a peaceful reunification of the peninsula for almost 40 years. people said this was a huge deal for korean americans who live in california, and putting politics aside--it was an unprecedented meeting and they are hoping for progress. waay 31 breaks down the summit from beginning to end. it all began with the two leaders meeting face to face in singapore around 8:45 last night. then after a second round of talks the two leaders had a working lunch together. an hour after talks at the table--president trump announced at midnight the signing is set to take place. just over 30 minutes later the historic document was signed. and shortly after the summit that lasted about a day--president donald trump and the north korean leader said their goodbyes around 1:10 in the morning after signing the document. president donald trump is already on his way home from singapore. air force one took off around 4:30 this morning. and now the president is on his way back to washington, here he is boarding air force one just a short time ago. now the work is in the hands of his team.people, like secretary of state mike pompeo have a long to-do list before any of this can become a reality.