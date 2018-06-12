Speech to Text for Rodman Gets Emotional Discussing Summit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the motorcycle was stolen... former nba player dennis rodman gets emotional talking about the road to the the summit between north korea's kim jong un and president trump. rodman who arrived in singapore overnight appeared in an interview with cnn's chris cuomo, the former nba hall of former said that the historic meeting was years in the making, today is a great day for everybody... rodman is perhaps the only person in the world who has personal relationships with both the us president