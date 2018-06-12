Clear

Rodman Gets Emotional Discussing Summit

Posted: Tue Jun 12 05:23:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

former nba player dennis rodman gets emotional talking about the road to the the summit between north korea's kim jong un and president trump. rodman who arrived in singapore overnight appeared in an interview with cnn's chris cuomo, the former nba hall of former said that the historic meeting was years in the making, today is a great day for everybody... rodman is perhaps the only person in the world who has personal relationships with both the us president
