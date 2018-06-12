Clear

Update: Man in Hospital After Shooting

Update: Man in Hospital After Shooting

Posted: Tue Jun 12 05:19:49 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 12 05:19:50 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Update: Man in Hospital After Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the head near new details just into the waay 31 news room ... the madison county sheriff's office got back to us... and we now know the victim in last night's alpha lane shooting sustained non-life threatening injuries ... the shooting happened just after 6:30 last night in the 100 block of alpha lane and winchester roads ... right now we know the shooting suspect is on the run ... and the victim is still at huntsville hospital ... that's where we find waay31's sarah singleterry who's walking us through how this young man ended up here ...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events