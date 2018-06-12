Speech to Text for Huntsville Early Morning Shooting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

breaking news here in huntsville: a young woman is in the hospital following a shooting that happened just a few hours ago. it happened near the intersection of o'shaughnessy avenue and windham street in the five points area. that's where we find waay 31's will robinson-smith. he was on the scene shortly after the shooting happened. he joins us with what we now know about the condition of the victim. we're told she had serious, but not life threatening injuries. investigators said the bullet hit around her ear. there are still a lot of questions regarding this shooting however. police are working to determine what exactly led up to the shooting and where the shooter might be at this time. we're told those in the immediate area are not being helpful with investigation. if you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to contact huntsville police. reporting live on o'shaughnessy avenue, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news.