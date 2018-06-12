Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. the historic singapore summit has wrapped up and president donald trump seems to be pleased with the relationship he has with north korean leader kim jong un. an agreement now made made between the two to denuclearize the korean peninsula. this is the very first time in history that a u.s. president sat down face to face with a north korean leader. this morning the president talked with the media following the historic singapore summit. the president says he believes kim will keep his work and committment to denucleariziatio n. follow up meetings are expected between the north and the u-s. the president left singapore this morning says leaving early because 'there was nothing more we could have done' waay 31 breaks down the summit from beginning to end. the two leaders met face to face in singapore around 8:45 last night. a second round of talks at the table the two leaders had a working lunch together. about 30 minutes later the historic document was signed. they both said their goodbyes around 1:10am and the president is already on his way home from singapore. many americans hosted watch party's and celebrated the summit with their community here's a look at the korean american community in los angeles raising their glasses to the success of the summit. every one smiled with joy as president trump and kim jong un took the stage. huntsville police are investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital. investigators said the woman in her late teens or early 20s was struck near her ear and was taken to huntsville hospital with serious injuries. at this point in time no arrest has been made. if you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to contact huntsville police. sarah? this morning a man is behind bars for vandalizing a billboard in florence. 35 year old -- brandon stroll was charged with criminal trespassing and criminal mischief. florence police tell us -- stroll painted a picture of president trump with profanity written in spanish on a billboard. it will cost 1-thousand dollars to replace the sign. a man who shot and killed his neighbor is claiming self defense in lauderdale county. investigators said they'll consult with the district attorney's office and present this case before a grand jury. so far -- the accused shooter has not been arrested... waay 31 learned the name of the man killed in a motorcycle wreck off of highway 72. after he hit a truck and was thrown off his motorcylce. he was identified as jonathan cook... waay 31 spoke with the man who said he's the owner of the bike involved. he told us it was stolen and wasn't in shape to be driven since it needed multiple, major repairs... let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?