Morning House Fire Destroys Home

new details on a story we brought you as breaking news this morning . a house on 8th street north west... that's just off governors drive... the home is destroyed after an early morning house fire ... luckily no one was home at the time. waay 31's sarah singleterry was on the scene all morning and talked to the home owner who says this morning's fire was a rude awakening ... t was nearly 5am when margaret jennings saw flashing lights outside her home ... margaret jennings "i didn't know if they was chasing somebody or what, i didn't know what it was for." it didn't take long for someone to tell her it wasn't a police chase ... but a house fire ... jennings' friend was watching tv when he heard there was a house fire on 8th street ... margaret jennings "i went out on the back porch to see where on 8th street there was a fire and it was my house!" jennings' owns the house that caught fire ... but she lives two doors down ... she's says she's rented out this property for years ... when the fire broke out she had one tenant who'd been living there for a little over a year ... she says there wasn't a stove in the house and the gas was turned off ... so she's ruling those two things out as possible causes ... but she still has a lot of questions ... margaret jennings "i could sit and bawl and cry but it ain't gonna help it, ya know?" standup: the fire has been out for quite some time now ... but there's still debris in the yard and a fire line taped around the perimeter ... which means the investigation into what caused this mess is far from over ... greg spruell "what i'm looking for is any evidence of burn patterns, things like that, to help me distinguish what happened ..." but before he can determine what happened ... assistant fire marshall greg spruell has to dig ... greg spruell "we have a lot of roof structure, attic, that has fallen down into the scene ... so basically what i'm doing right now is removing all of that to see what i have as far as a fire scene ... the fire department working ... while jennings is left waiting ... margaret jennings "i'm worried about not knowing what caused it and everything like that. i'm anxious to find out what caused it ..." anxious to find out what caused the fire ... and hoping she doesn't see any more flashing lights ... in hsv ss waay 31 news