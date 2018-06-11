Speech to Text for Alpha Lane Shooting

us live with what the latest. i'm outside of huntsville hospital where the madison county sheriff's office tells me the victim is an 18 year old man who was outside in the yard of his own home when shots were fired.... this is video of the home where the shooting took place.... madison county sheriff's officials tell me neighbors called police after they saw a small dark suv pull up to the home on alpha lane and begin shooting. they also tell me the shooter shot at the victim at least 4 times and they believe two of those shots hit the victim. at this time the shooter is still on the loose and there is no word yet on the condition of the victim. if you have any information regarding this shooting your asked to contact the madison county sheriff's office and although the scene of the shooting was cleared the investigation is still very active. live in huntsville, marylee adams waay