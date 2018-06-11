Speech to Text for Stefan to retire, return to Havoc as assistant coach

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up at 20- dollars... keepin' it the rocket city...we've got some retirement news today... the team's all-time leader in games played is callin' it a career...but just because stuart stefan is hangin' up the skates doesn't mean he's done in huntsville... he's just gonna be wearin' a different hat...as he's accepted the job as the team's next assistant coach after jesse kallechy landed a head coaching gig with the fayetteville marksmen... so stu wraps up his career having played 379 career games with the havoc -- which ranks 5-th all-time in the sphl -- over that time he found the back of the net 86 times...and notched 164 assists... it ain't easy transitioning from being a player to a coach...but luckily he's got a pretty good resource in glenn detulleo -- who was stu's teammate before diving into his coaching career with the