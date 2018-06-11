Speech to Text for Loud Music Dispute Leads to Shooting

why no arrests have been made. breken? investigators tell me the shooter-- charles jordan-- is claiming self defense after shooting his neighbor michael watson to death. the sheriff's office says watson went to confront jordan and his brother about them playing loud music. that's when officials say watson beat up jordan's brother. investigators said watson then came at charles jordan who fired two shots in the air as a warning- when that didn't stop him he shot and killed watson. neighbors in the area were too shaken up to speak with us on camera but they said two families lives are ruined because of this. they also said michael watson was a good family man and didn't deserve to die. this is still an ongoing investigation-- investigators tell me they will consult with the district attorney's office and present this case before a grand jury. live in lauderdale co