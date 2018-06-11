Speech to Text for Victim Identified in Deadly Wreck

and learned why he thinks that's his bike... sydney, "the man who claims to own the motorcycle told me he actually passed the wreck this morning on his way to work-- but never realized that was his bike and says it was stolen. however this evening, the limestone county sheriff's office has not been able to confirm that." jason garner, motorcycle owner "i didn't even recognize it. it was indescribable unrecognizable." jason garner said it wasn't until 7-30 monday morning when he noticed his bike was missing. jason garner, motorcycle owner " "the guy had good taste for sure but he had bad decision making it's the problem. state troopers say the wreck happened just after 5am-- when the motorcyclist and truck collided. the limestone county coroner's office told waay 31 the man on the bike was 31-year-old jonathan cook. cook died after being thrown about 100 yards, according to the coroner's office. investigators say they don't know what caused the wreck but garner told me no one should have been on the bike. "this bike was inoperable. it was on stands. it was taken apart. it was not a usable bike. "last thing i'd do is get on that bike and try to ride it.last thing i'd do. the bike was number 1 the chain needed to be changed number 2 the cylinder was all the way off of them where i was bleeding the front brakes. that was visible. in limestone county sydney martin waay 31