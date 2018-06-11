Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Victim Identified in Deadly Wreck

Victim Identified in Deadly Wreck

Posted: Mon Jun 11 15:37:16 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 11 15:37:16 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for Victim Identified in Deadly Wreck

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and learned why he thinks that's his bike... sydney, "the man who claims to own the motorcycle told me he actually passed the wreck this morning on his way to work-- but never realized that was his bike and says it was stolen. however this evening, the limestone county sheriff's office has not been able to confirm that." jason garner, motorcycle owner "i didn't even recognize it. it was indescribable unrecognizable." jason garner said it wasn't until 7-30 monday morning when he noticed his bike was missing. jason garner, motorcycle owner " "the guy had good taste for sure but he had bad decision making it's the problem. state troopers say the wreck happened just after 5am-- when the motorcyclist and truck collided. the limestone county coroner's office told waay 31 the man on the bike was 31-year-old jonathan cook. cook died after being thrown about 100 yards, according to the coroner's office. investigators say they don't know what caused the wreck but garner told me no one should have been on the bike. "this bike was inoperable. it was on stands. it was taken apart. it was not a usable bike. "last thing i'd do is get on that bike and try to ride it.last thing i'd do. the bike was number 1 the chain needed to be changed number 2 the cylinder was all the way off of them where i was bleeding the front brakes. that was visible. in limestone county sydney martin waay 31
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events