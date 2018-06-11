Speech to Text for Volcano Victims

action. new at four-- a man and his family in the tennessee valley is doing everything they can to help those in his home country of guatemala. luiz juan's family started collecting donations minutes after the first volcanic eruption. juan tells waay 31 he never thought it would get this big. so far the family was able to fill eight big boxes ... full of clothes-- socks and other goods. anyone looking to help can send their donations to 908 gault avenue north -- fort payne alabama. the address is on your screen. juan tells us items like -- water --clothes, socks, and non perishable items are great. juan says everything helps and is greatly appreciated.