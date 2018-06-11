News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
National
State Parks
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-Team
Redstone
Space
Tech Alabama
Traffic Tracker
Submit News
National
State Parks
Video
Weather
Radar
Map Center
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Weather Watchers
Weather Classroom
Sports
High School Sports
TV Shows
TV Listings
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Guerrilla Politics
TN Valley Pros
Medcall
WAAY to Win
Club 31 Deals
About Us
News Team
Employment
Digital Marketing
STREAMING NOW:
Watch Now
LawCall: Wrongful Death Claims
There are some specific rules that apply to wrongful death claims in Alabama.
Posted: Mon Jun 11 14:33:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 11 14:33:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: Patrick Ary
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91°
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Florence
Few Clouds
92°
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
88°
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
90°
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
81°
Hi: 76° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Man killed in early-morning Limestone wreck identified
Florence shooting victims identified, no arrests made
Tennessee Man kills teen brother over Honey Bun
Victory from defeat: how we won Mazda-Toyota
Woman charged with manslaughter in infant son's death
Florence Police arrest man for vandalizing billboard
Fans make pitches to name Madison's baseball team
IHOP reveals the mystery behind IHob
Woman charged with assault for weekend stabbing
Franklin County citizens want to see a traffic light installed on Highway 24
Community Events