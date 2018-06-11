Speech to Text for The Healthy WAAY: Tempsure Skin Tightening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

- opens this fall in nashville. cosmetic surgeons have used radio-frequency technology for years, to tighten skin and smooth wrinkles without surgery. the risk was that temperatures could be too high and burn the skin. we learned about a new treatment has eliminated that risk. arla ferrera considered a couple of different therapies for early signs of aging. cg carla ferrera tempsure patient in: :06 out: :11 "i have them around, like, my chin and my neck area. i felt just a little bit of droopiness." vo/narration..... she didn't want to go the extreme of surgery, and liked what she learned about skin toning r-f. nat sound vo/narration..... board certified plastic surgeon dennis dass uses the newest version of the tempsure envi system. it heats up tissue, encouraging collagen production and cell turnover, but has a big advantage over older systems. cg dennis dass, md board certified plastic surgeon in: :33 out: :44 "with this device, we actually see the temperature that we're heating the tissue up to and we can monitor how long we're keeping it at that temperature, so that we can get consistent results." vo/narration...... the technician goes over a treatment area for five to seven minutes, monitoring the heat constantly. most treatments take between 20 and 40 minutes. dennis dass, md in: :54 out: 1:05 "now i like to use it on the lower eyelids and around the neck and jowls because these are areas we really see signs of aging. however we all use it on the forehead and on the cheeks." vo/narration...... improvements in wrinkles are subtle, but immediate. carla ferrera in: 1:08 out: 1:12 "i notice tightening under the chin area, the skin tightening a little more." vo/narration...... carla just finished her second treatment on her jawline, neck and hands, and she is excited about the results. nat sound doctor dass says it costs about 300 dollars per treatment area, and patients will need to come in three or four times. patients will probably need to come in for touch ups every