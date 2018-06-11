Speech to Text for LawCall: Brain Injuries

tell us about brain injuries. it can be edifficult for injuries to pay. >>> handling injury cases like our firm, often we see brain injuries. and we call and you'd get buzzed or a sting. now it's concussion brain injury. we have seen it in the nfl. when they start talking about numerous and repetitive concc concussions. obviously it's headaches, inability to concentrate. memory loss. dizziness, fatigue. all these things can come into play. if some of them are -- present themselves but usually we require expert testimony. in the way of a neurologist. look at the ct scans. has your client had other concussions? is this one making it more -- pronounced in the future? so it's something you can't see. and we need medical expert testimony to prove those in addition to, you know, medical reports in a long-term treatment of the patient. how is that effecting the patient in terms of memory loss. headaches. ability to, you know, do his or her daily activities. so when you look at brain injuries, they're difficult. you can't see. you have to make sure to develop your case properly and it's, you know, it takes time. so it's -- it can't be done overnight. and follow the patient and then make sure to get that expert testimony. and it's a little different, much different than other injuries you can see. take your time. you're not in a hurry. some clients want to come in. hey, i want to get my case over with