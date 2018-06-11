Speech to Text for WAAY 31's Fast Cast

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with waay 31's will robinson smith. a married couple from morgan county heads to trial this morning on 19 different charges related to child sex crimes. michael and lisa lester were arrested last october. the alleged crimes date back to 2006. a lane closure at redstone arsenal may cause some traffic trouble for those of you headed to work this morning ... the lane closure is at gate nine on ride out road just off i-565 ... . the gate nine lane furthest to the right ... is closed this morning to start the next phase of construction in an effort to make the gate more accessible ... another day of traffic trouble on south memorial parkway in huntsville. look for lane closures between lilly flagg and byrd spring road. it'll start at 9 and continue until 3. the alabama department of transportation asks you to slow down because workers are extremely close to the road. this morning- preperations are underway for president trump and kim jon un ahead of tomorrows historic meeting in singapore. the two arriving there within hours of eachother. today sec of state mike pompeo talked with the media and reaffirmed the presidents commitment to seeking "diplomacy with north korea" . the one on one meeting is expected to start tomorrow at 8 am. and with two world leaders in town for the next few days...singapore's police is ramping up security across the city. they have armed police patrolling the streets, metal detectors in place, and police outside of the hotel at all times an air force pilot ejected before the crash of of an f-15 jet in japan. it happened around 6-30 n the morning in japan. into word this morning on the condition of the pilot. submit your idea for madison's new baseball team. there is a link on this story at waay-tv dot com. the fan with the winning name receives five season tickets...a jersey...and the chance to throw out of the first pitch at the opening game. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?