Speech to Text for Historic Summit Taking Place in Singapore Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are following new details this morning ahead of the historic summit between president trump and north korean leader kim jon un. this meeting is a first since kim took power in 2011. waay 31s alyssa martin is at our breaking news desk- with what's happening in singapore this morning. this morning- president trump and kim jon un both in singapore ahead of tomorrow mornings historic meeting. we are following live updates from abc news. secretary of state mike pompeo talked to the media this morning with a question and answer session. he reaffirmed the presidents commitment to seeking diplomacy with north korea and the elimination of north koreas nuclear weapons program. we also know today the president talked with south koreas president about the summit. moon jae in and kim jon un have had their own meetings in recent months. president trump sats he will know within the first few minutes if kim is serious about denucleariziation. u.s. president donald trump/no font needed "i think within the first minute, i'll know." reporter: "how?" "just my touch, my feel, that's what i do." the meeting between just pres trump and kim- expected to start tomorrow morning at 8. we'll