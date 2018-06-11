Speech to Text for Fire Crews respond to House Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're being with breaking news this morning. huntsville fire crews are still on the scene of an early morning house fire near governors drive. waay 31 sarah singleterry is at the scene- shes been there throughout the morning. sarah tell us where you are and what you know right now. monday is starting with a few storms through sand mountain.overall, the storms will be scattered today.locations without rain will be dealing with hot and humid conditions as highs climb to the lower 90s. aside from slight fluctuations in storm coverage, each day this week will be fairly similar to the next. tuesday, some storms can verge on the stronger side.gusty wind 40 to 50 mph and heavy rain will be the main risks with storms that develop.by the weekend, storms decrease in coverage and we'll see slightly quiter conditions.