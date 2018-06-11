Speech to Text for Lesher Sex Crimes Trial

accessible ... happening today: a married couple is set to stand trial in just a few hours in morgan county. and a warning to viewers, some of the details in this story may be disturbing. michael and lisa lesher were arrested back in october over in carroll county, georgia and are facing a total of 19 charges relating to sex crimes. waay 31's will robinson-smith joins us live to walk us through the case that is a decade in the making. good morning, will. good morning. according to the decatur daily, this case was first opened back in 2007 after a school resource officer reported "choke-hold" bruises to then investigator ana franklin. graphic : fast forward to now, michael lesher is charged with: 2 counts of 1st degree rape by forcible compulsion 1 count of incest 4 counts of 1st degree sodomy 1 count of 2nd degree rape 2 counts of sexual abuse his wife lisa lesher is charged with: 4 counts of 1st degree sodomy by forcible compulsion 1 count of 2nd degree sodomy 1 count of sexual torture 1 count of sexual abuse the indictment of the couple states that some of the alleged crimes go back to at least before july 2006. some of the charges also involve a family member as well as a child under the age of 12. the case was not able to be prosecuted at the time, but within the last couple of years, two of the victims came forward and the case was reactivated. there is no statute of limitations for sex crimes committed against minors.