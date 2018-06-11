Speech to Text for Victory from defeat: how we won Mazda-Toyota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

winning the 1 point 6 billion dollar mazda toyota manufacturing complex didn't happen overnight. recruiting the japanese joint venture was a team effort. that team came together . improved its game . and won. abc's wide world of sports used to open with ... 'the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.' the thrill of the mazda toyota victory might never have happened without a devastating defeat a decade ago. playing for keeps . the team's success could grow. when mazda toyota first started looking . the tva megasite was 12- hundred- 50 acres. the japanese joint venture asked for more land. playing for keeps . the team's success could grow. when mazda toyota first started looking . the tva megasite was 12- hundred- 50 acres. the japanese joint venture asked for more land. now the site is 24- hundred acres. a good indictation mazda toyota has plans to expand.