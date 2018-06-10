Speech to Text for Oakwood Farm Market

new at 10...oakwood university is sowing the seeds for a brand new farm market near their huntsville campus waay 31's sierra phillips is live in huntsville with more on breaking ground for the future farm market. sierra. greg and marylee --- i'm here in huntsville where next year locals will have access to that brand new farm market. earlier today i caught up with people who came out for the groundbreaking ceremony. they're excited! folks like gerald kibble are ready for the farm fresh alternative. "i know what its like to not be healthy, or have strokes and things like that so i want to make sure that i encourage people to not just visit our farm but purchase things that are healthy for their bodies" people who talked at the groundbreaking for the farm market say it's make a big difference. they're looking forward to the impact they want the market to have on huntsville "this will be a community-based farm not just a farm where people can say we have one in our community but a farm where individuals can come and actually be a part of it." it'll be more than a farmers market. you can expect an open-air market, a store, walking trails and a park. together it'll grow to 18 acres "there's just going to be more interaction there's going to be walking trails so they can buy their food and if they wanna sit by the water and enjoy fresh produce, they can. there's going to be smoothies so they can have smoothies with their food. so, there's going to be a lot more produce availble." gerald kibble is also proud to see what's blossoming at oakwood university. "i've been here to the school for years and the farms we've had but i'm glad to see we actually will have a farm market where we can actually get as many vegetables as we like" the market is set to open spring of 2019 reporting live in huntsville, sierra phillips waay31 news oakwood university currently has a smaller scale version of their farm market that has been open since spring of