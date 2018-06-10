Speech to Text for Auburn vs. Florida game 2

in nine states. auburn and florida squaring off in game 2 of the gainesville super regional...florida leads the series 1-0.... top of the 4th, no score...nick horvath at the plate for the gators andlines it deep to left and florida takes a 1-0 lead with the rbi double from horvath. bottom of the inning, steven williams is up with no one on... williams hammers it deep to right center and into the auburn bullpen for a solo shot! and the game is knotted nowat 1 a piece. bottom of the 8th, will holland has the bat with a runner on 1st... holland drives it deep to left center field and it's anrbi double for will holland! auburn takes their first lead of the game 2-1. top of the 9th, austin langworthy at the plate with no one on... langworthy clobbers it deep to right and out of the park for a solo shot! tie game again, 2-2. bottom of the 9th, luke jarvis steps in for the tigers...pinch runner cade evans is on 2nd, another runner on 1st jarvis lifts it deep to left...evans rounds 3rd and easily scores on the walkoff rbi single by luke jarvis! auburn walks it off and takes the super regional to a game