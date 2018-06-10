Speech to Text for Deadly shooting in Florence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin with an update to breaking news this weekend. one man is dead. another is in the hospital. that's after a deadly shooting that happened early this morning in florence. it happened at the corner of westmoreland avenue and long lane. the crime scene is near the university of north alabama. waay 31's brittany collins was there talking with neighbors who heard the gun shots. i spoke with several neighbors who didn't want to talk on camera...they say last night there was a party at a neighborhood home. right now, they just want the gun violence to stop. vo a university of north alabama police officer heard gun shots coming from the area of westmoreland avenue and long lane. when he arrived, he saw a man who'd been shot laying on the street. first responders rushed the man to the hospital. but he died on the way. before officers showed up ... another person who was shot ... was taken to the hospital in someone's car. florence police took a man into custody and took him in so detectives could question him. neighbors tell me there's more to the story, which is why they don't want to talk on camera. those neighbors also told me the dead man's name. but, waay 31 is waiting for the coroner's office to notify his family. look live the florence police department is still investigating the shooting. right now, no one has been charged. reporting in florence brittany collins waay 31