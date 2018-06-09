Speech to Text for Madison scores a new minor league baseball team

him money. new at ten ... madison is about to score a new minor league baseball team. and the name baybears won't be making a run to north alabama from mobile. now you're in the batter's box ... with the chance to take a swing at a new name that reflects our home base. waay 31's sierra phillips is live in madison with some of the pitches we're hearing. sierra. marylee and greg ... i'm here at the site of madison's new stadium. whether the team's new name might be be the rocket city rockets or the madison margherittas is up to you. i talked to some locals today to learn what they think the new name should be <<nats of digging > tonight the groundbreaking kicked off with free food and activities "this is a huge thing for madison getting to break ground on this new ball park we're really excited." but a crowd favorite was to vote on the new name of the minor league baseball team that will play here "the name i selected was the rocket city rocketeers--we ll, huntsville is famous for what we do with rocket science and nasa" "madison margeritas-- because margeritaville is coming right here" "huntsville hornets- just because its a really nice- cool name" "i went with the madison moonraker- rocket city its gotta be about space" according to contest rules the fan who submits the winning name will win 5 season tickets, a jersey, and an opportunity to throw the first pitch. if you didn't get the chance to vote here at the groundbreaking you can still vote online. one curve ball might be an agreement between the city of madison and ballcorps llc. waay 31 reported in march ... team naming rights belong to ballcorps ... but according to the agreement the team name must include the word "madison." > the ball park here is set to open in 2020. reporting live in madison, sierra phillips, waay31 news.