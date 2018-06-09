Speech to Text for Church members give back after deadly bus crash

one year after a deadly bus crash ... worshipers at mount zion baptist church held their first- ever serve day. today is dedicated to honor 17- year- old sarah harmening who died in that crash. thanks for watching tonight. i'm greg privett. and i'm marylee adams. a group of church members was traveling to the atlanta airport to catch a plane for a mission trip in africa. today ... it was a mission of service. waay 31's brittany collins went to one of theservice sites today. i'm at legacy elementary school--where volunteers spread pea gravel on this playground. they tell me the community showed support during the tragic accident last year. now they want to give back. pkg katie staats church member addison mcwhorter church memberand student shannon deloney church member and teacher a day to love, honor and serve it does make me feel good to know that we're serving the kids and the teachers. it's also another way for katie stahes to say thank you to people from legacy elementary school..she's helping spread gravel on the playground. last year after the deadly bus crash, school employees brought food to the congregation. they watched the kids during the funeral, so parents could go without their kids being with them. crews dumped two loads of gravel on the playground. some of the volunteers are also students. some of the places where the rocks were supposed me, there was dirt. grass grew in or parts of it. many volunteers wore serving for sarah t shirts...sarah hermening died in the bus crash in atlanta last year...and several other students were injured she had a heart for missions and a heart for serving the lord. that's what part of this day is about and serving the way she modeled. i didn't really know sara. i saw her around church and she was a nice person. god devoted. church members also wrote over 400 thank you cards for the staff atlocal schools...they wanted to show their appreciation. giving back has a deeper meaning for katie stahes... getting to dig in and finding your place in life. just learning what the point of her life is and getting to help out everybody. look live around 300 church members volunteered for serve day at 20locations. reporting in madison county brittany collins waay 31 news. happening now...a big day in madison as the official groundbreaking of the new minor-league baseball stadium is underway.