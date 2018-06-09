Clear

Lawrence County man shot in his car

Investigators say Corey Wayne Melson pulled the trigger Thursday night. He's charged with attempted murder.

Posted: Sat Jun 09 17:19:34 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 09 17:19:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Victoria Piepke

Speech to Text for Lawrence County man shot in his car

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

31 news. new at six . a lawrence county man was shot in his car. and investigators say . this man . corey wayne melson pulled the trigger thursday night. he's charged with attempted murder . shooting into an occupied vehicle . and assault. melson is out of jail on bond. the lawrence county sheriff's office says it happened about 6:20 thursday night on county road 460 in east lawrence. kevin sapp called for help and identified the shooter. it didn't take long for officers to arrest melson. sapp has already been released from huntsville hospital. investigators say
