Lawrence County man shot in his car

31 news. new at six . a lawrence county man was shot in his car. and investigators say . this man . corey wayne melson pulled the trigger thursday night. he's charged with attempted murder . shooting into an occupied vehicle . and assault. melson is out of jail on bond. the lawrence county sheriff's office says it happened about 6:20 thursday night on county road 460 in east lawrence. kevin sapp called for help and identified the shooter. it didn't take long for officers to arrest melson. sapp has already been released from huntsville hospital. investigators say