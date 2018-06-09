Clear

36th Alabama State Games opening ceremony hits Huntsville

Thousands of athletes were honored on Friday night at the Von Braun Center during the Alabama State Games Opening Ceremony.

lives." and finally...the alabama state games are rollin' here in the rocket city...tonight's opening ceremonies officially kicked off the state's largest multi-sport tournament with a bang... showcasing the athletes from across the state -- and the u-s -- some coming as far as texas to compete in this year's event... now some of the games started today...but they run through the weekend at venues throughout huntsville and madison... ad-lib
