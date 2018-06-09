Speech to Text for Stallworth pays it forward with annual celebrity golf tournament

back here in the rocket city...we wrapped up the 16-th annual john stallworth celebrity golf tournamet today... it was the usual star studded roster doin' their thing for a good 'cause as they've helped raise over half a million dollars in scholarships for student's in the state... and the man that started it all tells us he's just doin' his part to pay it forward... "when i was young and coming out of high school and didn't know what came next i had some people that took an interest in me, made some phone calls on my behalf and from that i got an opportunity to play college football and it changed my life.this is what i think we're trying to do. we're trying to get some folks who may not have an opportunity to go to college to change their