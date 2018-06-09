Speech to Text for Stolen property investigation

new information... stolen merchandise from big box retailers ... found inside a huntsville pawn shop. that's according to huntsville police. and investigators say that stolen inventory is worth thousands of dollars. the owner of that pawn shop opened up off-camera with waay 31's greg privett who has more sides of this story. when i talked with buster's owner .. the first thing he told me was "we haven't done anything wrong." still ... huntsville police took away truckloads of pawned items ... trying to figure out who is in the wrong. it's something of a huntsville institution. "i've been a customer of buster's since his dad had the business." yvette robinson and her daughter taleah come to buster's pawn shop ... pretty regularly. "i've been to a lot of pawn shops because that's my thing. a lot of them don't have heart. mark 'nem they have heart." buster's may have stolen robinson's heart. but, police raided the store looking for stolen merchandise. "a couple corporate retailers notified huntsville police." lt michael johnson says big box stores raised the red flag at busters. "at this particular pawn shop, it was a lot of merchandise possibly being stolen and being sold through the pawn shop." "huntsville police say they hauled out an unreasonable amount of brand new still sealed in the box retail merchandise. more than a typical pawn shop should have. but, the folks inside buster's tell me they do everything they can to make sure they don't buy stolen merchandise." "i don't care how many times i come in here and how well they know me, i have to present my id.i have to present my social security number and my birthdate." recording personal information is just the beginning. off- camera, buster's owner mark vess tells me they even enter serial numbers and product details into a data base for police to keep their eyes on. "he's never cut me any slack. and i think i'm his best customer. so, i know he's not going to cut anybody else any slack." now the question for huntsville police: "who to hold accountable for this inventory of possible stolen merchandise is the question." yvette robinson knows the merchandise may be stolen. but, she trusts her friends inside busters are innocent. "put it like this. when the smoke clears, buster's will still be standing strong and honest." after their merchandise siezure ... huntsville police continue to work with the district attorney's office. expect the investigation to continue for the next few weeks. reporting in huntsville, greg privett, waay 31