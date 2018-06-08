Speech to Text for Two men arrested for sexually abusing minors

new information at 6... two men are under arrest - in separate cases - for sexually abusing minors in the shoals. jesse dempsy was just booked into the lauderdale county detention center on charges of sodomy and sexual abuse. and jaun fuentes is charged with rape, sexual assault, and sexually abusing a child under the age of 12. i'm dan shaffer... and i'm demetria mcclenton... waay 31's breken terry is live from the detention center where these two men are being held tonight. breken? dan, demi-- both men are behind these bars tonight, both charged with sexually abusing teens-- and their cases are not connected. it was less than 3 hours ago when dempsy was picked up with the help of the us marshals. investigators tell me dempsy was a family friend of his teenage victim and the abuse started in 2018. the victim actually recorded dempsy speaking to her in an inappropriate way then told a school counselor and school resource office what he was allegedly doing to her. that's when investigators got involved. right now dempsy is being held on a 75,000 bond. now as for the other suspect-- investigators tell me jaun fuentes is accused of abusing two victims-- and even drugged them during some of these attacks. fuentes is an acquaintance of his victims and has allegedly been abusing them since 2010 according to officials. investigators also said the victims would wake up to fuentes touching them while they were sleeping. another family member told deputies fuentes put things in his victims milk at night. one of the victims even told investigators she would wake up during some of the abuse and fuentes would tell her she was just having a nightmare. the youngest victim in the fuentes case told a school counselor about what fuentes was doing to her. that's when investigators got involved and the other victim came forward. he is being held here at the detention center on a 125,000 bond. live in flo bt waay31.