Speech to Text for 1 Year Anniversary of Deadly Bus Crash

bt waay31. today marks the one year anniversary of the deadly bus crash -- which claimed the life of 17-year-old sarah harmening. the crash happened on june 8th of 20-17 in atlanta. teens from mount zion baptist church were traveling to the airport--to catch a flight for a mission trip in africa. days after that crash-- her family tearfully remembered sarah in a memorial service-- sharing one last journal entry she wrote on the bus. "our daughter sarah was a gift to us." butt to "watching over the flock that's entrusted to you, which would be my little buddies in botswana." waay 31's sydney martin learned members of the mount zion baptist church will hold a "serve day" this weekend honoring harmening's life. kevin moore, senior pastor, "serve day is our way of showing the community that we love, honor, serve and worship jesus christ. because in the wake of the tragedy our community was so so very loving to us." mount zion baptist church is expecting around 300 church members to volunteer for their "serve day" on saturday. the church is teaming up with local organizations along with schools in the area..to do yard work and help people who live near the church that needs projects done. britton latham, associate pastor "we have projects 6 years old can do, 85 year olds can do....and everything in between." britton latham was in africa last june --preparing for the youth group's arrival when the bus crash happened that killed sarah harmening. britton latham, associate pastor,sarah had a deep and abiding love for people and love for the lord. she had a gentle quiet spirit where she was always sort of in the background but always working and always serving always encouraging other people around her." one member of the church told me being a part of serve day is important to her. lee polk, church member "i wouldn't want to be doing anything else but to give back to the community to honor her memory and to life up jesus." and everyone told me about the impact harmening left on their church. lee polk, church member "she was really one in a million. she had such a servants heart. so kind, compassionate and caring. she waay 31 learned from the church's pastor today -- sarah harmening's family is preparing to take a